Trevena (TRVN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trevena from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Trevena (NASDAQ TRVN) opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.61. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. sell-side analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Trevena by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 49,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Trevena by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Trevena by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trevena

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

