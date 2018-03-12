Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading on Monday. $87.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $148.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.88 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund traded up $0.08 for the day and closed at $70.86

The firm has a market capitalization of $79,950.00 and a PE ratio of -76.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $106,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (EFA) on Strength (EFA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/traders-sell-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-index-fund-efa-on-strength-efa.html.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

