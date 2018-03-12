Traders Sell Sempra Energy (SRE) on Strength (SRE)

Investors sold shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on strength during trading on Monday. $28.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $79.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.17 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Sempra Energy had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Sempra Energy traded up $0.67 for the day and closed at $109.75

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

The stock has a market cap of $27,850.00, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

