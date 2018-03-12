Traders Buy Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $84.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, PNC Financial Services Group had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. PNC Financial Services Group traded down ($0.19) for the day and closed at $162.26

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $149.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77,200.00, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,070,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,848,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,037.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

