Press coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3357469266388 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.74.

WARNING: “Toyota Motor (TM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/toyota-motor-tm-given-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-09.html.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE TM ) traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.34. The stock had a trading volume of 143,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $209,680.00, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.