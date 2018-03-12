Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Insider Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.89 per share, with a total value of C$99,450.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.42 per share, with a total value of C$107,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.18 per share, with a total value of C$52,950.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,950.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.61 per share, with a total value of C$108,050.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE TOU) opened at C$19.77 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$17.78 and a 1-year high of C$30.36. The company has a market cap of $5,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. GMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Insider Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/tourmaline-oil-corp-tou-insider-mike-rose-acquires-5000-shares.html.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.