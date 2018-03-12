Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.92 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA XBI) opened at $96.45 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,300.00 and a PE ratio of 5.29.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

