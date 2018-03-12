TiVo Corp (TIVO) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TiVo were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIVO. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TiVo by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,134,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 442,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TiVo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 272,164 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of TiVo by 9.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,627,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,034 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TiVo in the third quarter valued at $3,564,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TiVo by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIVO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TiVo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on TiVo in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

TiVo Corp ( NASDAQ:TIVO ) opened at $14.95 on Monday. TiVo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). TiVo had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $214.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. equities analysts forecast that TiVo Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. TiVo’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

