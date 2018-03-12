Titcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $128.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Titcoin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Titcoin has a market cap of $577,048.00 and $128.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,174.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,048.51 or 0.11602000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027298 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00185035 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.01720740 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00021561 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002916 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

