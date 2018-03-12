TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Achaogen Inc (AKAO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Achaogen were worth $14,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Achaogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achaogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achaogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Achaogen by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Achaogen by 1,743.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achaogen Inc (AKAO) opened at $11.44 on Monday. Achaogen Inc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 83.14% and a negative net margin of 1,124.10%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Achaogen Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Sunday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Achaogen to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Achaogen from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,660,325.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,965,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 717,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,386 and have sold 7,354 shares valued at $78,467. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Achaogen Profile

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

