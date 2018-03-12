Tidewater (TDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Tidewater to post earnings of ($35.53) per share for the quarter.

Tidewater (NYSE TDW) opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.61 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. Its Americas segment includes the activities of the Company’s North American operations, which include operations in the United States Gulf of Mexico (GOM), and the United States and Canadian coastal waters of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, as well as operations of offshore Mexico, Trinidad and Brazil.

