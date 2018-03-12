Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $16.43 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $16,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 171.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 11.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA MUB) opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $111.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

