Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $14.62 Million Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans trimmed its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Shares of Liberty Property Trust ( LPT ) opened at $40.67 on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,997.23, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-has-14-62-million-holdings-in-liberty-property-trust-lpt.html.

Liberty Property Trust Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.