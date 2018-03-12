Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Boosts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,367 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,680 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 641.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 33,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $1,465,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,615.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp ( CATY ) opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $3,552.95, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-boosts-position-in-cathay-general-bancorp-caty.html.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.