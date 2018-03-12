Thor Industries (THO) Raised to Buy at Aegis

Aegis upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THO. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.90.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of Thor Industries (THO) opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $87.96 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6,690.00, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thor Industries (THO) Raised to Buy at Aegis” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/thor-industries-tho-raised-to-buy-at-aegis.html.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.