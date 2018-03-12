Thor Industries (THO) Raised to Buy at Aegis

Aegis upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on THO. Argus downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Thor Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.90.
Shares of Thor Industries (THO) opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $87.96 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6,690.00, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Thor Industries
Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.