Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) opened at $126.95 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $87.96 and a one year high of $161.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6,689.55, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. Aegis upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/thor-industries-inc-tho-shares-sold-by-fred-alger-management-inc.html.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.