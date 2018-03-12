THL Credit (TCRD) Price Target Lowered to $9.50 at Deutsche Bank

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Thursday. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of THL Credit in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of THL Credit from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Securities reduced their price target on shares of THL Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on shares of THL Credit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ TCRD) opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $271.19, a P/E ratio of -34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03. THL Credit has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in THL Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in THL Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in THL Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

