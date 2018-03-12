The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AMC Networks by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in AMC Networks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

AMC Networks Inc ( AMCX ) opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. AMC Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $3,209.82, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.19. AMC Networks had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 531.46%. The company had revenue of $726.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

