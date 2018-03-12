Terex Co. (TEX) Stake Raised by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Terex makes up approximately 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,612,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 835,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after buying an additional 564,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,241,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after buying an additional 481,903 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,687,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1,430.4% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 397,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 371,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Co. (NYSE TEX) opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,325.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.18 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 2.95%. sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, December 21st. OTR Global raised Terex to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

In other Terex news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $505,037.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,260.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $388,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,044 shares of company stock worth $44,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/terex-co-tex-stake-raised-by-hanseatic-management-services-inc.html.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.