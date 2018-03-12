Terex Co. (TEX) Insider Purchases $12,500.04 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider John D. Sheehan acquired 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John D. Sheehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, John D. Sheehan purchased 263 shares of Terex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $12,481.98.

Terex Co. (NYSE TEX) opened at $41.07 on Monday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $3,325.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.18 million. equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Terex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,835,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 27.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,241,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after acquiring an additional 481,903 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,184,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,132,000 after acquiring an additional 238,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 208.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 835,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 564,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

