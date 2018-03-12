Tennant (TNC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

Media stories about Tennant (NYSE:TNC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tennant earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.8589948073628 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Dougherty & Co upgraded Tennant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tennant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (TNC) opened at $69.95 on Monday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,250.80, a P/E ratio of -199.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Tennant had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.99%.

In other Tennant news, insider Thomas Paulson sold 6,694 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $487,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tennant (TNC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.07” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/tennant-tnc-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-07.html.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.