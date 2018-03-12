Telefonica Deutschland’s (O2D) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.54) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.80) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup set a €5.00 ($6.17) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.68) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.10 ($5.06) price target on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.19 ($5.17).
Shares of Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) opened at €3.91 ($4.83) on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €3.67 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of €4.87 ($6.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $11,620.00 and a PE ratio of -30.08.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.
