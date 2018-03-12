Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,740 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 55.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 44.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 143,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,383 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 68.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telecom Argentina in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Telecom Argentina SA ( NYSE TEO ) opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6,809.32, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Telecom Argentina SA has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Telecom Argentina’s previous None dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.0409508799579722%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company’s segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services).

