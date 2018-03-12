Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 250,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,200. The company has a market cap of $1,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Teekay Offshore Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.56 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 28.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Teekay Offshore Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a provider of marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation and maintenance and safety services to the offshore oil industry in North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada. The Company operates shuttle tankers; towage vessels; floating, production, storage and off-loading (FPSO) units; floating storage and off-take (FSO) units; units for maintenance and safety (UMS); long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, and conventional crude oil tankers.

