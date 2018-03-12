Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,725,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,199,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,292,000 after purchasing an additional 176,868 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Target by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 126,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Target by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 22,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,705 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $294,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $1,185,484. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Vetr raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.52 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $77.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at $70.49 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,316.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Target’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

