Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Acquires 17,466 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE DOC) opened at $15.09 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $2,742.73, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,934.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,339 shares in the company, valued at $910,797.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/teachers-insurance-annuity-association-of-america-acquires-17466-shares-of-physicians-realty-trust-doc.html.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.