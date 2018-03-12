Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Acquires 15,309 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,755,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,513,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,634 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 817,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after purchasing an additional 690,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,842,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,838,000 after purchasing an additional 441,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,718,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE ) opened at $21.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,468.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.39%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge Properties LP (UELP or the Operating Partnership) serves as its partnership subsidiary and owns, through affiliates, all of its real estate properties and other assets.

