Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 52,927 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,425,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,927 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $189,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65,844.01, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $39.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.07%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,028,600 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,536,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

