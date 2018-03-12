Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $172,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,181,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,361,000 after buying an additional 402,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,972,000 after purchasing an additional 113,304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,762,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,045,000 after purchasing an additional 657,161 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,536,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,107,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,058,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Q. Reilly sold 19,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,848,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,299 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,037.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,235,296.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,070,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $157.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.98.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) opened at $162.45 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $76,609.86, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/teachers-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-pnc-financial-services-group-inc-pnc.html.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.