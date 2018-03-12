Teachers Advisors LLC Has $253.19 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,318,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,888 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 22,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 501,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,673,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $321,187,000 after purchasing an additional 506,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) opened at $331.44 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $333.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $143,827.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $43,050,723.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,483.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,125,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,789 shares of company stock valued at $116,026,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.79.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

