Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $641,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Morningstar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $242,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,255.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,531 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $146,149.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The company has a market cap of $4,133.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Morningstar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company focuses to create products that help investors reach their financial goals. It offers a range of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, sponsors, and individual investors.

