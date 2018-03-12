Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $630,000 in TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $775,047.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $475,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group Inc ( NYSE:TNET ) opened at $48.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,417.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.54. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TriNet Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $120.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc is a provider of human resources (HR) solutions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company’s HR solutions include services, such as multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans, workers’ compensation insurance and claims management, employment and benefit law compliance, and other services.

