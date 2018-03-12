Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $622,000 in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LegacyTexas Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on LegacyTexas Financial Group to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc ( LTXB ) opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,185.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.99 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.80%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,185. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-invests-622000-in-legacytexas-financial-group-inc-ltxb.html.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. LegacyTexas Bank (the Bank) is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary, which is a commercial bank that is focused on meeting the needs of businesses and consumers in the North Texas area. Its principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from general public and business community and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in commercial real estate loans, secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences and consumer loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB).

Receive News & Ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegacyTexas Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.