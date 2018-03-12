Target Co. (TGT) is Two Sigma Advisers LP’s 7th Largest Position

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 558,700 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Target were worth $295,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 49.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,186,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,052,000 after buying an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,860,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Target by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,654,835 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $695,229,000 after purchasing an additional 916,178 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,059,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,367,000 after purchasing an additional 821,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 6,085.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 794,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Vetr raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.42 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Target Co. ( NYSE:TGT ) opened at $70.49 on Monday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,316.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $656,664.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,484. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

