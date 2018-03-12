Tapestry (TPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.45.
Tapestry (NYSE TPR) opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.
In other Tapestry news, CEO Victor Luis sold 123,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $6,191,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $314,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,158. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.
