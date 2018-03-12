Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $46,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc ( NASDAQ TTWO ) opened at $117.40 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,300.00, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $653.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. BidaskClub cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.48.

WARNING: “Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo-shares-bought-by-hanseatic-management-services-inc.html.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.