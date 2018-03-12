Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Zynex in a note issued to investors on Friday. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZYXI. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

Zynex ( OTCMKTS:ZYXI ) opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.08, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71. Zynex has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc operates through the Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products segment. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and the operating subsidiary is Zynex Medical, Inc (ZMI). Its other subsidiaries include Zynex Monitoring Solutions, Inc (ZMS) and Zynex Europe, ApS (ZEU). ZMI designs, manufactures and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation.

