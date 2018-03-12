T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Position Decreased by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,128.6% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55,751.46, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. T-Mobile US Inc has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 11.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that T-Mobile US Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other T-Mobile US news, major shareholder Telekom Holding B.V. Deutsche bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.79 per share, with a total value of $17,337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,557,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,840,000 shares of company stock worth $110,974,950 and sold 88,872 shares worth $5,662,818. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.24.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

