Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,178 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises 3.1% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $32,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE SYF) opened at $36.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28,340.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $482,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 440,169 shares in the company, valued at $16,154,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $955,616. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

