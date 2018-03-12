Switch (SWCH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James Financial

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on Switch in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.
Switch (SWCH) opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Switch has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $24.90.
Switch Company Profile
Switch, Inc is a technology infrastructure company. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services, and content ecosystems. The Company designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers that address the growing challenges facing the data center industry.
