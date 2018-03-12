Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,200 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 63,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 20,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 27,283 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $857,504.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,505. 18.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.45.

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ RVNC) opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.43, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 46,025.57%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Swiss National Bank Purchases 16,200 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/swiss-national-bank-purchases-16200-shares-of-revance-therapeutics-inc-rvnc.html.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.