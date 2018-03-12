Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Abaxis Inc (ABAX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Abaxis were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Abaxis by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Abaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ ABAX) opened at $71.69 on Monday. Abaxis Inc has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,627.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Abaxis had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Abaxis Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several analysts have commented on ABAX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abaxis in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Abaxis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.30.

In other Abaxis news, VP Craig Tockman sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $122,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,866 shares in the company, valued at $807,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Achim Henkel sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,604 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abaxis Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

