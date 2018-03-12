Swarm City 24 Hour Volume Hits $88,092.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Swarm City has a market cap of $14.63 million and $88,092.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00019076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00955352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003178 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00086923 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00172361 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,150,059 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is not presently possible to buy Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars.

