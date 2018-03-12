SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stake Lessened by Lateef Investment Management L.P.

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 280,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.62.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB ) opened at $271.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14,318.31, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $159.44 and a fifty-two week high of $271.79.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $545.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 24.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $297,004.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,598.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory W. Becker sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,574 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

