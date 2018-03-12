SuperNET Trading Down 30.5% This Week (UNITY)

SuperNET (CURRENCY:UNITY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One SuperNET token can now be purchased for $106.28 or 0.01182680 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperNET has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $327.00 worth of SuperNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperNET has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperNET Profile

SuperNET’s launch date was November 16th, 2015. SuperNET’s total supply is 777,777 tokens. SuperNET’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg . The Reddit community for SuperNET is /r/supernet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperNET’s official website is supernet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperNET is an asset built on the NXT platform and it is a cryptocurrency network that facilitates the creation revenue for developers in the cryptosphere. UNITY, like the coin's ticker itself, plans to unite, spread and empower cryptocurrencies whle still allowing them to maintain their brand freedom and identity. SuperNET's platform allows developers to create, deploy amd integrate new funcionalities and features related to blockchain technology, with of over 15 programming languages at their disposal through a system of plug-ins. Plug-ins can be downloaded and used within the SuperNET client, allowing new deployments to be easily integrated and used by the SuperNET community. SupeNET revenues (from its core assets, advertisements and shared fees) will be distributed as follows:10% for overhead20% for coin communities, according to their proportional contribution5% Nxt core development5% for BTCD stakers10% unallocated, for discretionary spending to maximise the market cap of SuperNET50% will go to SuperNET assetholders using the NXT dividend mechanism. “

Buying and Selling SuperNET

SuperNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nxt Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy SuperNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperNET must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

