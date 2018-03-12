Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.83.

Superior Drilling Products ( NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI ) opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of -1.67. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 2,836.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,733 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Superior Drilling Products worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/superior-drilling-products-sdpi-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools for the oil, natural gas, and mining services industries; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.