Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $961.69, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc is engaged in developing and providing end-to-end green computing solutions to the cloud computing, data center, enterprise information technology (IT), big data, high performance computing (HPC) and Internet of Things (IoT)/embedded markets. The Company’s solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, server management software and technology support and services.

