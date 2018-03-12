Suntrust Banks Inc. Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 379,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 121,971 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 70,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 543,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after acquiring an additional 174,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ NTCT) opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $2,382.39, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc (NetScout) provides operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance and cyber security solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in various service provider, enterprise and government networks. Its nGenius and Infinistream technologies, along with certain product lines from the acquired businesses, enable information technology (IT) organizations to manage service delivery quality, and identify and address business service performance issues and security threats.

