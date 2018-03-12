Suffolk Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,407 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.0% of Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 692.0% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE C) opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $195,607.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.29%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Suffolk Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/suffolk-capital-management-llc-reduces-stake-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.