Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $95,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,474,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.85.

Stryker Co. ( NYSE:SYK ) opened at $166.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $129.29 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62,340.00, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

In related news, VP William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $214,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard E. Cox, Jr. sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $1,214,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,390 shares of company stock worth $3,324,962. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

